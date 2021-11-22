Shahid Kapoor unveils new motion poster of Jersey, trailer to release tomorrow

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Jersey, Today, November 22, the actor announced that the film’s trailer will drop tomorrow. He also shared a motion poster that introduces his character, Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, Antim also Mrunal Thakur. Taking to his Instagram, the Fida star wrote, ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go.The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

The producers of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jersey' have tied up with Balaji Telefilms and Pen Marudhar for the film's pan-India theatrical release. The sports drama which was earlier slated for a Diwali release will now hit the silver screens on December 31, 2021. The film is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. 'Jersey' is a remake of a Telugu film of the same title directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and as it diversifies its exhibition territory, the producers of the film have completed the tie-up keeping in the mind the best possible release of the film.'Jersey' is Shahid Kapoor's next mega release after his blockbuster outing 'Kabir Singh' and is all set for release on December 31, 2021. Earlier the film was scheduled to release on November 5 but due to the second pandemic lockdown, necessary changes were made.



