Shakti Kapoor refutes rumours of Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shreshtha’s marriage

Actor Shraddha Kapoor’s marriage rumours with ace photographer, Rohan Shreshtha has been talk of the town for a long time now. Speculations are rife that the the rumoured couple is likely to tie the knot in 2022. However, Shakti Kapoor has refuted all such reports in his latest interview with Times of India. Speaking about her daughter's marriage, the Raja Babu star said, “I have known his father for many, many years. Rohan visits us often, but he has not asked for Shraddha’s hand in marriage. And besides, today children decide these things on their own. If Shraddha tells me that she has chosen a life partner for herself or even if Siddhant does, I will readily agree. Why will I refuse?”

“But at this point, they are focused on their careers. Marriage is an important decision and the way people are breaking up, it bothers me sometimes. One has to be sure before making a decision like that,” said Shakti Kapoor. Rohan and Shraddha have long been rumoured to be together. They still have not confirmed the relationship officially. Responding to the constant rumour that he has controlled Shraddha’s career, the veteran artiste said, “Many people ask me if I stopped Shraddha from becoming an actress, but that is not true. I want her to shine and do well – she is such a hard-working and talented girl. I call her my ‘golden girl’. ” He went on to add that he was proud of the way she had made it in Bollywood. He was also satisfied that his son Siddhant’s film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi was given a ‘thumbs up’ from critics. On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff which received positive response upon its release. Shraddha is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan film yet untitled film, starring Ranbir Kapoor Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia.



