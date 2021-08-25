Shalini Pandey: I owe everything to 'Arjun Reddy'

Mumbai, Aug 25 Shalini Pandey is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' opposite Ranveer Singh.

On the fourth anniversary of 'Arjun Reddy', a film that catapulted her to instant stardom in the south, Shalini credits the film and her director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Shalini said, "I owe everything to 'Arjun Reddy' because it put me on the map as a performer. I had done my level best to put in a performance that I was immensely proud of and I'm glad that audiences appreciated my hard work."

She added, "I owe everything to my director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for his belief in me as an actor. I'm fortunate that I was a part of his vision to create an unparalleled love story that has etched its place in the hearts and minds of film lovers across India."

The actress said that 'Arjun Reddy's success fuelled her passion to be recognised as a versatile artiste.

She said, "The success of the film gave me a lot of confidence to pursue my personal goal to be an artiste who wants to make a name as a performer, who loves to be versatile."

"'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' will be testimony to this statement. Unfortunately, I can't talk too much about my role right now so you will have to wait and watch," signed off Shalini.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor