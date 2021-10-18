Shashaa Tirupati's 3D animation love song 'De Chuki Dil' out

Mumbai, Oct 18 National Award-winning singer Shashaa Tirupati is quite excited about her latest love song 'De Chuki Dil' with an interesting 3D animation video.

The song chronicles a cute tale of romance that highlights a girl professing her love. The lyrics of the song are penned by Numan Khoker, the music is composed, arranged, and produced by Marc D Muse and its music video has been directed and animated by Tamal Das.

Talking about the song, Shashaa said, "It makes me very happy to be part of music that's braving into a new arena. The song has been created in a way that it transports listeners into the utopia of their choice. Marc has done a phenomenal job composing this song and I'm glad it came to me. The music video looks absolutely enchanting and cute."

The music video is presented by Panorama Music.

Rajesh Menon, CEO, Panorama Music said, "With 'De Chuki Dil' we further our goal to cater to listeners of all genres. All the artistes and technic associated with the song have done a great job and we're immensely proud to have collaborated with them. We hope to bring diverse music that resonates with listeners and gives artistes the confidence to pursue creative freedom."

Adding to that producer Marc D Muse said, "'De Chuki Dil' echoes the sentiments and the charm of one's first love. As a music composer, I've tried to give the listeners a place from where they can imagine their own dreamland of romance. I think Shashaa's style of rendition has elevated the feel-good factor of the song."

