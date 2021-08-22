Shatrughan Sinha’s Twitter handle hacked, account renamed as ‘Elon Musk’

Congress leader and veteran star, Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter account has been hacked by some unknown persons who has renamed his account after businessman Elon Musk. Apart from that, they have also changed his display profile photo with a photo of the rocket launch. But it looks like the hackers didn’t change the password as Sinha recently tweeted about his party colleague Shashi Tharoor, unaware of the changes to his profile.

In a tweet posted hours ago, Sinha said, “What a fantastic conversation between two popular, respectable, acceptable, able, politicians! The sauve, intellectual par excellence Shashi Tharoor & the outspoken, courageous, forthright TMC leader Mauhua Moitra as he chats with her on India@75. They talk about how times, democracy etc have changed over the years. Your feedback & comments are most welcome. Jai Hind! A not to be missed interview!”It is also unclear whether Sinha has access to his account or not. Recently, Sinha had quit the BJP to join Congress in April 2019 and even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar on the party’s ticket against BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad.

