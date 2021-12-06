Shefali Jariwala reveals why she didn't work much after Kaanta Laga music video

Mental health has become an important thing to look at, not only health care but now many people are coming forward to discuss these issues, celebs like Deepika Padukone also shared her experience when she was going through depression, now actress Shefali Jariwala also came forward and shared her experience on mental stress,

During an interview, she was asked, why she didn't work much after her song Kaanta Laga, to which she replied “I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated, you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa. I have got seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads, and somewhere that lowered my self-esteem.”

Shefali's Kaanta Laga music video was so popular that time the video even got 54 million views on Youtube.

She further said, “After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn't do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn’t take up much work. I didn't know when I would get my next seizure… this went on for 15 years. Today, I am nine years seizure-free. I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks, and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system. ”

She also explained how she stayed positive during the corona pandemic and manage to do well “The pandemic situation has been tough, but I consciously worked on my mental health and stayed away from any kind of things that could trigger depression. I focused on doing meditation, yoga, sketching, drawing, and other things that kept me happy. Exercise and some positive lifestyle changes helped me a lot” Shefali said.

On the work front, Shefali was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, as a wild card contestant.



