Shefali Shah wraps up shooting for 'Jalsa'

Actor Shefali Shah has finished shooting for her new film 'Jalsa', which also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Taking to Instagram, Shefali penned an emotional note sharing her experience of working on the film.

She wrote, "The toughest part of a film ending is parting ways. Relationships I build in front of the camera and off. There's nothing that prepares me for it. And I mean nothing. Memories created between all of us. The laughter, madness, passion, obsession and magic that got created with so many people coming together as one. #Jalsa is a very very special one. It's all pure, heart and raw emotion."

Shefali also thanked the whole team and crew for giving her special memories for life.

"I carry with me a sweet ache full of love and respect I have for this amazing team. And I can't begin to thank them enough, each and everyone of them. My sunshine kidos @surya.kasibhatla , @shafin_patel_official . Boss men #SureshTriveni, and #SaurabhGoswami The absolutely amazing @balanvidya and @rohinihattangady, my darlings @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta , the ever smiling hardworking AD team @garamhawa @ganumaan @chi_nky @jaideep_duhan_ @rahulanandhai , the garb creator @sujatarajain #Siddhi, Ram dada, the inaudible whisper team & @anmolbhave and guys and every single one (so wat if they're not on insta) and @abundantiaent @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma @alien_sadhvi & @karuna.vishwanath #prajwalchandrashekhar," she added.

According to Shefali, the team has made her "better, richer, happier and fuller as an actor and more so as a person."

Directed by Suresh Triveni of 'Tumhari Sulu' fame, 'Jalsa' also stars Manav Kaul.

( With inputs from ANI )

