Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary

On the occasion of late actor Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with wings. She didn't write anything while dropping the picture, As soon as she posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section with their wishes for Sidharth and Shehnaaz. “More power to you my girl,” read a comment from a fan, while another comment tagged Siddharth as “King of millions of hearts”.

After his star-making appearance in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Sidharth Shukla starred in the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak alongside Rashami Desai. The actor also participated in TV reality shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He also featured in Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at the age of 39 on 2nd September 2021.