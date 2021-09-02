Shehnaaz Gill's mobile phone switched off after Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering a massive heart attack in Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital on Thursday, September 2. He was 40 at the time of his death. After news of Sidharth’s death due to a sudden heart attack, the film industry was left in shock. Fans were curious to know the whereabouts of Shehnaaz Gill who shared a close bond with the Balika Vadhu star. Disturbed and hurt at his sudden death, his Bigg Boss 13 co-housemate Shefali Bagga shared a update on Shenaaz.

According to a Indian Express report, Shefali tried calling Shehnaaz but she did not answer. Continuing further she claimed her phone was later switched off. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were one of the most loved pairs of the film industry. Their fans dubbed them as SidNaaz and their hashtags went viral on social media every now and then. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and outside the house they featured in two music videos together, appeared on TV reality shows and shared a good rapport. Reports suggest Shehnaaz who was on a shoot when she heard about Sidharth's demise, immediately left the shooting set. In an exclusive conversation with SpotboyE, Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh revealed that he spoke to Shehnaaz, who doesn't seem to be well. He also expressed his utter disbelief with the star's shocking death, mentioning that he still hasn't come to terms with it. Fans, friends and celebrities have been pouring in condolences for the actor. Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan, who was seen as a senior on BB 14 along with Sidharth Shukla, rushed to meet the late actor's mother and his family. Rashami Desai, who had worked with Sidharth in Dil Se Dil Tak and was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, reached Sidharth's house with her mother.