Shershaah shines with 8.8 IMDB stars

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s #Shershaah has been on the receiving end of love and applause from around the globe. With an IMDb rating of 8.8, one can see the efforts of the entire team been acknowledged by the audiences.



The marketing teams of Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions have done an exceptional job in creating the right buzz pre release - never done for any OTT release so far. This excited the viewers and helped the film, open to great response.



