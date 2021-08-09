Shilpa Shetty, and mother Sunanda booked in fraud case, accused of duping people in crores

Lucknow police have registered FIR against actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda in an alleged fraud case. A couple of residents of Lucknow had filed a case for cheating and alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from them in the name of opening a branch of the wellness center, but the promise was not fulfilled. In an interview, the investigation officer in the case has said that as the matter is high-profile, the police are closely investigating and examining all the points carefully. The first complaint against the duo was filed at Vibhuti Khand police station by one Jyotsna Chauhan, a resident of Omaxe Heights.

The next was filed by one Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station. Both have accused the duo of cheating and fraud. Based on the complaint, the Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mother. Shilpa's husband businessman, Raj Kundra is currently in jail for the pornography case. On July 19, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by Mumbai Police for his alleged role in creating and publishing pornographic films on some mobile applications. As per reports, he had appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch for questioning, after which he was placed under arrest. Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

