Shilpa Shetty celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi without husband Raj Kundra

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty welcomed Ganpati Bappa’s idol home on Wednesday, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Several photos and videos of hers had emerged online where she was seen bringing the idol at her residence. Today, the Hungama 2 actress shared photos in a bright pink suit. Her daughter can be seen twinning with her in the photo. Her son wore a similar kurta in blue. The family can be seen enjoying the sweets and praying to Bappa, who is placed in a beautifully decorated set-up.

She captioned it as, "Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah!Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us."

Shilpa Shetty is trying to get her life back to normal after husband Raj Kundra's name cropped up in an alleged pornography related case. He was arrested by the police reportedly on the charges of producing and distributing adult content. Shilpa Shetty too was reportedly interrogated in this case. Now, the actress is doing everything to lead a normal life. She has resumed work and is back on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4.



