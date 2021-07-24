Shilpa Shetty claims her husband Raj Kundra is innocent, pins blame on brother-in-law

In the ongoing controversy surrounding Raj Kundra in the high profile pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty has has stated that her husband Raj Kundra in innocent. The Hungama 2 actress reportedly told Mumbai Police that London-based Pradeep Bakshi, the brother-in-law of her husband is involved with the Hotshot app and its functioning. According to sources, Shilpa Shetty told Mumbai Police that she was not aware of the exact content of the Hotshot app claiming she has nothing to do with the application. This is in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films, in which her husband is the prime accused. Mumbai Police sources said Shilpa Shetty also mentioned that the content of erotica is different from pornography. She also spoke about the other OTT platforms being full of similar erotica content, which is not considered porn. Mumbai Police on Friday conducted a raid at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence. Police seized a hard disk and a computer from their residence.

According to sources, Mumbai police is checking if Shilpa Shetty played an active role in the entire porn racket, in which her husband is the key accused. Mumbai Police questioned the actor on her knowledge of the Hotshot app, on which the porn content used to be uploaded. She was asked if she was aware of porn content upload related operations being conducted in the premises of the Viaan company. A Mumbai court on Friday sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till July 27. Kundra's bail application will be heard in the Bombay High Court on Monday.