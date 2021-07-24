Shilpa Shetty defends Raj Kundra, says her husband is not involved in porn business

Actress Shilpa Shetty has denied her involvement in Raj Kundra's pornography business during to the Crime Branch officials. According to a report in Mid-Day (Shilpa Shetty) said that the movies available on Hotshot are not pornography but erotica. She also said that nowadays, similar content is available on the various OTT platforms and in fact, some are more obscene than what is available on Hotshot." Reportedly, the businessman also denied being involved in the production of such videos and his wife Shilpa too did the same.

As per the report, Raj Kundra reportedly told the cops in his statement that everything was handled by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi in London and that they only chatted via WhatsApp. The report added that the cops are not depending on the businessman's statement. Late night on Friday, Raj Kundra was taken to his and Shilpa's Juhu house after his custody was extended by the Court till July 27. After the custody was extended, Raj Kundra and his lawyer moved to the High Court. Reportedly, his lawyer claimed that Raj Kundra's arrest in the matter is 'illegal'. On Friday, the Court had reportedly denied Raj's bail plea as well. The businessman was arrested on July 19 under various sections of the IPC and IT Act. According to a report by Times Now Digital, the authorities have seized a hard disk and a computer following the raid at their residence. On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch that they so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime. "He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.