Shilpa Shetty, mother Sunanda to be questioned in fraud case

Trouble seems to be mounting for actress Shilpa Shetty as the Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh police were spotted outside Raj Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty's residence. According to a E-Times, a team of Lucknow Police is expected to question the actress and her mother in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre. Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow and the police have now intensified the investigation in both the cases. The report also added that according to the police, Shilpa runs a fitness chain. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director. It is alleged that Shilpa and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was never fulfilled.

However, Kiran Bawa, Chairperson – IOSIS Wellness Centre, took to her social media to confirm that Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have no connection whatsoever with her wellness centre. Contrary to the reports doing the rounds online, there is no truth to the stories that claim Shilpa Shetty and her mother have been booked for fraud. "This is pertaining to news articles, various videos and posts and social media which is, unfortunately, gaining unnecessary and unwarranted uproar. I am addressing this post as a responsible person, being the Chairperson of IOSIS Spa & Wellness Private Limited and therefore, request people to please verify and confirm the facts before posting and sharing it on social media or on such other platforms," the statement read."

Ms. Shilpa Shetty and her mother Ms. Sunanda Shetty have no connection with IOSIS. We have parted ways amicable long ago. Hence, please stop spreading and aspersions. I am a single parent and a hardworking professional. IOSIS is my baby and a brand I have built over the years. I am more than happy to verify facts with the concerned authorities. Till then I humbly request you to remove these posts as the matter is sub Judice in the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay where we have orders in our favour," Kiran said in her statement. According to DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman, they will question the actress and her mother. He also added that the matter was high-profile and hence the police were closely investigating all the points.

