Shilpa Shetty resigned from Raj Kundra’s company

In a major twist, , Shilpa Shetty is said to have come under the scanner for her resignation from the director’s position at Viaan industries. A source close to the case revealed to the daily that “The reason Shilpa has come under the scanner is because she resigned from the director’s position at Viaan Industries.” Other allegations from police sources also reportedly suggest that large sums of money were transferred to Raj's account from a betting company. In addition, the officials reportedly wanted to know if Shilpa Shetty was aware of the alleged racket. Bank account details of the actress will also be reportedly cross-checked by the investigating agency to know if the Hungama 2 actor benefited monetarily from the alleged racket. Raj has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Earlier reports had also revealed that in the investigation of the Raj Kundra case, Crime Branch officials are examining CCTV footage at Viaan Industries, looking for the person who deleted data from the servers hosting the digital content for the apps. Forensic experts will also try to retrieve the deleted data. Other allegations from police sources also suggest that large sums of money were transferred to Kundra's account from a betting company. Authorities will check if the profits earned from the porn production project were used in betting. Meanwhile, Shilpa's comeback venture Hungama 2 was released online. The actress who earlier remained tight-lipped about the controversy, put up an Insta post yesterday and urged her fans and followers to watch the film. "Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!," she wrote.

