Shilpa Shetty tight-lipped on Raj Kundra's pornography case, refuses to comment

The Shetty-Kundra family has been embroiled in a pornography case where businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is the main accused. A few days ago, the couple's residence was raided as a part of the ongoing investigation against the businessman. Now, a report, in ETimes stated that a source close to the actor has put out a quote which says that Shilpa would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation. “There have been a lot of rumours, murmurs and accusations. A lot has been said in the media as well. However, Shilpa Shetty Kundra would like to refrain from commenting about the ongoing investigation. Would like to request everyone to refrain from commenting on half baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

Another report, in Free Press Journal, stated that the Hungama 2 actress had an argument with her husband Raj Kundra and while giving her statement to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the actress broke down. The actress was reportedly shaken and upset as she recorded her statement which went on to nearly two hours. In her statement, Shilpa denied her involvement in the company, claiming she was not aware of the exact content of the controversial HotShots app in question, which was used for distribution of adult content. She also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused of, and that he is not involved in producing porn content. Kundra was arrested after being booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. He was put behind the bars for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. The Bombay High Court is likely to hear Raj's bail application tomorrow.