Shilpa Shetty to distance herself and kids from Raj Kundra and his wealth?

The past couple of months have been quite difficult for actress Shilpa Shetty as her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for producing pornographic content and distributing it through applications. Although Shilpa has reportedly claimed to have no link with the racket, she has also been maintaining a dignified silence on the entire issue. And now, as per a recent buzz, the actress is planning to distance herself and her kids from Raj.According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, one of the actress friends stated, “Shilpa had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources”. The friend also claimed that the Dhadkan actress is thinking about not just maintaining a distance from Raj, she also wants her kids to stay away from their fathers’ misbegotten wealth. “She won’t be touching a penny of Kundra’s assets from what we know. She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma,” the source was quoted saying to Bollywood Hungama.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty tied the knot on November 22, 2009 after dating for quite some time. The couple welcomed their first child, Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. Shilpa and Raj welcomed their second baby, Samisha, via surrogacy. On the work front, after a prolonged absence, Shilpa Shetty is back as a judge on Super Dancer 4.The Hungama 2 actor was not seen at the reality show after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19. Later, she put out a statement asking for privacy.“As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she had written.



