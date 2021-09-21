Shilpa Shetty to judge 'India's Got Talent'
Mumbai, Sep 21 Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty will be seen as a judge for the talent-based show ‘Indias Got Talent. She says the country is brimming with talent.
"‘India's Got Talent' is a show that I have closely followed over the years. So naturally, I am thrilled to join the judge's panel of the show," Shilpa said.
"This is the first time that I will be judging a reality show that is based on not just dance, but a diverse range of skills. India is a country brimming with talent and I am happy to be one of the drivers of shining the limelight on deserving performers," she added.
Shilpa has been seen as a judge on various dance-based reality shows like ‘Super Dancer', ‘Nach Baliye' and ‘Zara Nachke Dikha'.
