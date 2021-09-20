Shilpa Shetty to judge India's Got Talent

Shilpa Shetty is all set to join India’s Got Talent as a judge. Shilpa's co-judges and the host of the reality show are yet to be disclosed by the channel. The show will premiere on Sony TV this year. On Monday, the makers of the show shared the first promo of India's Got Talent new season announcing that auditions will begin soon.In the promo video, Shilpa says that the country is full of talent and invited enthusiasts to download SonyLIV app in order to participate in the reality show. “Indian television’s greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for variety of talent is back! If you’ve got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon!,” Sony TV captioned the post on Instagram.

While announcing the arrival of India’s Got Talent on Sony TV, Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business in a statement shared, “India’s Got Talent as a format holds great potential, and Sony Entertainment Television’s stronghold in the non-fiction talent-led reality show formats gives us yet another opportunity to resonate with the audience. Having acquired the rights from Fremantle, we are gearing up for an exciting new season of India’s Got Talent and we look forward to showcasing the best talent in our country.” Launched in 2009, India’s Got Talent is an adaptation of British show Got Talent with Kirron Kher, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapur as the judges. While Kher remained a constant factor, celebrities like Dharmendra, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora have also judged the show. Shilpa Shetty has recently been in news owing to her husband Raj Kundra's name being involved in a pornography case. The controversial businessman was today granted bail in connection with the case.