Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda files 'cheating complaint' of Rs 1.6 crores

Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty has filed a cheating complaint of Rs 1.6 crore against a man in a 'land deal matter'. According to the Mumbai Police, Sunanda has accused a person named Sudhakar Ghare of selling her fake land papers. A case in the stated matter has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. “The accused, with the help of fake papers, had sold land to Sunanda for Rs 1.6 crores. Case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC,” ANI quoted the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, markets regulator SEBI slapped a monetary penalty on Viaan Industries Ltd, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra, for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms. According to a SEBI order, a total fine of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on them to be paid jointly and severally. Shilpa and Raj are the promoters of Viaan Industries. Raj Kundra is currently embroiled in a pornography case which has shocked the entertainment fraternity.

