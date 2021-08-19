Shoaib Ibrahim accused of treating his actress wife Dipika Kakar as 'Naukrani'

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim lost their cool on section of media who trolled their family for being 'orthodox and conservative'. Taking to YouTube, the two took on people who have been passing negative comments at them, especially questioning the treatment of Deepika by Shoaib’s family. While Shoaib tried to give a balanced view, an incandescent Dipika yelled, “Sharam karo tum log (Have some shame)”. Shoaib’s father recently suffered a brain stroke and was hospitalised for almost three weeks. The actor’s maternal grandmother, who had come visiting them, also fell ill and was also admitted to a hospital. As his father returned home this weekend, the couple put him up in their own bedroom so that he could be more comfort, while they shifted to the guest room. The other family members are living in his parent’s flat downstairs.Shoaib in the live video informed that ever since his father returned, fans have been messaging him about how they are being unjust to Dipika. “Uski privacy le li (You have taken her privacy). These are the kind of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself,” the Sasural Simar Ka actor said. She further added that for her, the comfort and health of her family members are most important than anything else.

Continuing further the two said, “Even in such difficult times you all are pointing out such futile things and trying to troll us. I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and it’s only right that I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or roadside, we are ready to do it. And in case you guys are saying all this out of concern, then get lost, I don’t need such concern,” Dipika said, looking visibly upset. Shoaib Ibrahim also pointed that he and his family are being accused of being old school. “If modernisation means that you do not love your family or take care of them, then we are happy being old school,” he shared. The actor-couple also discussed how Dipika Kakar is being called out for choosing to stay at home instead of taking more acting opportunities. “Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai (You guys say we have made an actor a servant at home),” Shoaib said. Dipika said she is proud that along with her work, she can manage her home single-handedly. She also said that when she started working post marriage, people even had an issue, and now that she wants to take it easy, they point fingers at them.

“I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years and now it’s my choice to do fewer projects and focus on my domestic life. I also get questioned about my dressing, well, it’s my choice. As an actor, one doesn’t always have to deck up or wear short clothes. At the end of the day, it’s about one’s comfort and choice. And people who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?,” questioned Dipika Kakar. For the unversed, Kakar was married to Raunak Samson in 2011 but they got separated in 2015. Then, she married Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. She converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza. In 2018, Kakar played Suhasini Thakur in Star Plus's Qayamat Ki Raat. In October 2018, Kakar participated in Bigg Boss 12.On 30 December 2018, she emerged as the winner of the season.



