Shocking! During first shoot had to consume contraceptive pill, reveals Radhika Madan

Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has worked hard to make a name for herself in the industry. She too has often faced rejection in the field. She was rejected saying she doesn't look good. Looking back, it is impossible for Radhika to forget some things from the past. In an interview, she revealed some of the things she had to do after entering the industry.

"I was told to take the contraceptive pill for the first shot. At the same time, my parents were coming to Delhi to surprise me. And when she told her parents about it, her father got very awkward. She also said that he kept wondering what he would tell people about her daughter’s shoot. She also said that she had imagined flowers and leaves falling around her and people cheering and applauding for her when she completed my first shot, but it was nothing like that."

Radhika started her career with the television show 'Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi'. After playing a role on the small screen, she turned to the big screen. After this, she made her debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Patakha'. In fact, Radhika's debut was to be in 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. Because Radhika had completed the shooting of this film even before the film 'Patakkha'. Radhika was seen with Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dasani in the movie 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. The film was only shown on a few screens, so the film did not do well at the box office. Radhika Madan had a role in the film 'English Medium' with the late actor Irrfan Khan. Her performance was much appreciated.