Shweta Tiwari gets custody of son, estranged husband Abhinav Kohli allowed to visit

Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli have been fighting the custody battle for their son Reyansh for the past several months. According to a TOI report, the Bombay High Court has now granted Shweta custody of her son Reyansh and Abhinav has been given visitation rights. The report also stated that Abhinav has been given access to meet Reyansh for "two hours in a week in their building premises, in the presence of family members."Shweta opened up about getting custody of her son and stated that she is satisfied with the judgment. “This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years. He would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create a ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both, me and my child,” she was quoted as saying by TOI. In his petition, Abhinav cited that Shweta is a busy actress and hence doesn’t have enough time for Reyansh.



Talking about it, the actress asserted that questioning her for being a working mother would be raising a question to the rights of every single parent who has to work for a living.“I work for my family and to give them a good lifestyle, what’s wrong in that? But he kept using that against me and I am glad that the court dismissed those allegations,” Shweta added.On the other hand, Abhinav Kohli also talked about the court’s verdict and told ETimes, “It is a huge relief for me as I have been fighting the custody battle for months. I haven't met my son for 11 months, so I am elated to finally be able to see him. This is just the beginning and there’s a long way to go. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh’s victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father.” Shweta and Abhinav have been caught up in a bitter case since a couple of years. He had accused her of abandoning Reyansh for her appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and also of keeping him away from her. Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari tied the knot on July 13, 2013, and their son was born in 2016. After the two fell into a matrimonial dispute, Kohli moved into his mother’s house. Kohli’s mother stays in the same building in the Kandivali East area of Mumbai where Tiwari’s home is located. Kohli alleged that Tiwari had separated him from their son and had even tried to take him out of India. He alleged that the actress was too busy to take care of their son who is left to be with the maids. He stated that he had decided in 2019 to not take up any work assignments so that he could be with the family.

