Siddharth Shukla Death: Family rules out chances of foul play, no injury marks found

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday. He was 40. Siddharth, the winner of Bigg Boss 13 was a popular face of television and made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in a supporting role. The BMC's health department team has reached Cooper Hospital and is speaking to Cooper Hospital Dean. The late actor's family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under 'mental pressure'. They don't want any rumours to float around. No injuries were sustained on the body of the actor said Mumbai Police. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. A team of police is present at Shukla's residence for investigation. His team requested everyone to "give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve." The statement read, "We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Siddharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace."

No sooner did the news of the actor's untimely demise started doing the rounds, celebrities from Bollywood and television industry expressed their shock and shared messages of condolences on their respective social media handles. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill, who was reportedly dating Siddharth, is not doing fine after the actor’s death news, according to her father. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz has reached the Cooper Hospital, where Sidharth’s family and his fellow colleagues are waiting for the late actor’s post mortem report. Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi,’ ‘Love U Zindagi’ but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu’. He also participated in reality shows, including ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6,’ ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’.



