Siddharth Shukla was in a relationship with these TV actresses

The sudden demise of television actor Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to everyone. Siddharth Shukla was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 13 and was at the peak of his career success. The number of fans of the actor is low but Siddharth Shukla's love story remained incomplete despite being in many relationships. Let's find out about Siddharth Shukla's relationship.

Shehnaz Gill



The list of Siddharth Shukla's girlfriends is huge but when it comes to his latest relationships, Shehnaz Gill's name is mentioned. The closeness between the two had grown at Big Boss House. The hashtag #SidNaazKiShaadi has been trending on social media for the past few days. But the two were not yet married.

Akanksha Puri



In Bigg Boss 13, where Paras Chhabra's relationship with Akanksha Puri was discussed. Meanwhile, it was reported that Siddharth Shukla has dated Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra himself had confirmed the news that Siddharth and Akanksha were dating. However, this relationship did not last long.

Shefali Jariwala



Actress Shefali Jariwala had revealed before she joined the Bigg Boss house that she and Siddharth Shukla were in a relationship. It is said that the two were dating early in their careers. But even this love story remained incomplete.

Arti Singh



Aarti Singh, who was Siddharth Shukla's co-contestant in Bigg Boss's house, was also in a relationship with him. She had said that she was in a relationship with Siddharth Shukla but the two did not get married.

Drashti Dhami



Drashti Dhami is also named among the most popular actresses in the world of television. She is married to Neeraj Khema but she was much talked about due to her relationship with Siddharth Shukla.