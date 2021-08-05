Sidharth Malhotra’s transformation as Capt Vikram Batra is inspiring and unreal

Sidharth Malhotra has been associated with Capt. Vikram Batra’s story right from the beginning. He met up with Captain Batra's family, including his twin brother Vishal Batra before filming as a part of his prep. In fact, they were the ones who approached him to play the part of their son. Now, that the film is nearing its release - looking at the trailer and songs we can’t help but notice the unreal resemblance between Sidharth and Vikram Batra. Staying true to the film and the war hero's story, the actor transformed into his world with his hard work and perseverance leaving the audiences shocked.

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video released the BTS video from the film showcasing Siddharth Malhotra's real-to-reel transformation of Captain Vikram Batra. The video highlights Siddharth's prep for the role from start to finish. . Be it visiting the Batra family in getting to know the legend better, the intensive army training, hearing fascinating anecdotes, and being trained by Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, who was posted with Captain Vikram Batra, Siddharth had to pick up each character trait and follow it to the T. It was blood, sweat & tears that went into making ‘Shershaah.' Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Shershaah’ is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.