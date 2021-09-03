Sidharth Sagar of Comedy Circus fame gets addicted to drugs, sent to rehab for treatment

Sidharth Sagar, who shot to fame with his impressive comic timing and mimicry acts on Comedy Circus - Chinchpokli To China has got hooked to drugs again. The comedian, who recently appeared in ZEE Comedy Show judged by Farah Khan, was found by the Mumbai police in an “unfortunate” state on August 26, reported ETimes. The report further revealed that the police called Sidharth’s mother and informed her about her son’s condition. She got the comedian admitted to a rehabilitation centre again.

Talking to the publication, Sidharth’s mother said she has always been around her son to prevent him from doing drugs again. “I have always been around him and never let him be alone, but unfortunately I had to travel to Delhi for my pet who was unwell and later passed away. We came here and we got a call about Sidharth. I am yet to figure out what exactly went wrong,” she shared. She also said that Sidharth is bipolar and has stopped taking medications for the same abruptly. However, the comedian had denied it in a press conference a couple of years ago. He had then said, “I know about bipolar and I didn’t have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food.” Earlier in 2018, his missing reports surfaced online and he released a video stating that last few months have been very difficult for him and he will address the media shortly in a day or two. Sidharth also thanked the people who supported him in tough conditions. He mentioned that ever since his 'missing' reports have gone viral, he has been getting several phone calls and text messages. He had even claimed he was clean and out of drugs and had mended relationship with his parents.



