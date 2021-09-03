Sidharth Shukla cremated in Mumbai, Shehnaaz Gill breaks down during last rites

Sidharth Shukla, who died in Mumbai on Thursday, was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium this afternoon. His mortal remains were brought in an ambulance decorated with flowers.Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the funeral. Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta, Abhinav Shukla, Karanvir Bohra, Shefali Jariwala, and Darshan Raval, among others reached the crematorium to pay their last respects to Sidharth.

Many of his fans and followers blocked the roads to catch one last glimpse of Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the Oshiwara Crematorium for Sidharth's last rites later. She was accompanied by her brother Shehbaaz. The actress did not speak to the media and was inconsolable. Sidharth and Shehnaaz shared a great bond and were often rumored to be dating each other. The duo was recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 as special guests.While confirming Sidharth's death, an official from Mumbai's Cooper hospital told that the actor was brought dead to the hospital on Thursday morning. Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008.

