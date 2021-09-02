Sidharth Shukla death: After Sidharth's death Balika Vadhu's episode no.1157 goes viral, check out reason

The sudden death of popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla has shocked the entire entertainment world. Even on social media, grief is being expressed about Siddharth's sudden departure. No one believes that Siddhartha has died. Meanwhile, a episode of the Balika Vadhu from the show from which he was introduced after Siddharth's death is going viral on social media. The series Balika Vadhu starred Siddharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee.

Pratyusha Banerjee died in 2016. Meanwhile, the 1157th episode of the Balika Vadhu series is now going viral. It features a wedding scene where both of them are getting married.

In the show Balika Vadhu Siddharth played the role of Shiva and Pratyusha played Anandi. Their wedding was filmed in the 1157th episode. Many wedding ceremonies and some romantic festivities were also performed.

The three characters in the popular TV series Balika Vadhu are no longer alive. Along with Siddharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee, veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who played the role of Dadi Sa in the series, has also passed away. She had passed away after a few months of illness. But why did this episode of Balika Vadhu go viral? The main reason for this is that after Siddharth's death, people are searching for the marriage and family information of the late actor on Google. Some of the popular topics being explored including his family, marriage, wife and date of marriage. So this episode must have gone viral.



