Sidharth Shukla Death: Family releases official statement on actor's sudden demise

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and had appeared in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.The late actor’s family who are still struggling to accept this shocking news have finaly released a statement for the first time post his demise. The statement released reads, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti – The Shukla Family.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and the reason cited was sudden heart attack. The late actor was taken to Cooper hospital where the doctors had declared him dead on arrival. The actor was kept in the hospital overnight for autopsy and reportedly the doctors have said that there was no external or internal injuries found. Meanwhile, a prayer meet will be held in honour of late actor at 5pm today. Actor Karanvir Bohra took to Instagram to share the invite, on behalf of Sidharth's mother and sisters. The invite described Sidharth as ‘an angel who touched every heart’ and also said, “Let's join together to offer our good wishes and love to God's most beloved child.” Sidharth's fans expressed their condolences in the comments section.Sidharth last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.