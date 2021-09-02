Sidharth Shukla passes away: Siddharth Shukla's last post on Instagram goes viral

Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday. He was 40 years old. The sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to everyone. Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla's last post on Instagram seems to be going viral. In this post, he shared a photo and thanked the frontline workers.

The news has come as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

Siddharth Shukla shared a photo on Instagram on August 24 and wrote, "To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe."





On Twitter, Siddharth Shukla congratulated the Indian athletes on their performance in the last Paralympics. On August 30, Siddharth wrote that Indians feel equally proud of us. A world record without gold in the Paralympics. Congratulations to Sumit Antil and Avni Lekhra. Siddharth Shukla was a popular face in the television industry. Bigg Boss was the winner of the 13th season. He was also the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He became popular through the series Balika Vadhu. Born on December 12, 1980 in Mumbai, Siddharth started his career as a model.



