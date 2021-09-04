Sidharth Shukla was asked to cut down on his workout by doctors before his demise

Sidharth Shukla took his last breath on Thursday, September 2. The Balika Vadhu actor was rushed to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. It was said that he had suffered a massive heart attack. It came as a shock to many, especially his fans as the actor always looked so fit and often posted videos of him working out. However, according to reports, the former Bigg Boss winner was advised to go easy on his workout.

According to a India Today report, Sidharth returned from a meeting at 8 pm and went jogging in his building compound at around 10 pm. After coming home, he had some food and went to sleep. He rarely missed out on his workout regime. He had woken up at around 3 am and complained of uneasiness and chest pain to his mother, Rita Shukla. She gave him water. After drinking water, the actor slept and did not wake up. Sidharth was very particular about his exercise and meditation. He would work out for 3 hours every day. Sources revealed that doctors had asked the actor to go slow on his exercise and workout regime. Sidharth was part of popular television shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Asim Riaz, who had attended Sidharth Shukla's funeral on Friday, has bid his last goodbye to his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant. The actor-singer tweeted, "KHUDA HAFIZ BROTHER" with a heartbroken emoji.



