Sidharth Shukla was with Shehnaaz Gill before taking his last breath - Reports

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has left the entire TV and film industry in a state of shock. The actor was reportedly feeling uneasy on Wednesday night and had both her mother, Rita Shukla, and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill by his side when he breathed his last at his house in Oshiwara. A report in ETimes also suggests that while he was feeling a little unwell, he asked Shehnaaz to be with him. The Balika Vadhu star could not sleep,so he asked Shehnaaz to be with him and just pat his back,” the report quoted a source close to the late actor. It is also believed that both his mom and Shehnaaz first offer him Nimbu Paani and later ice cream to make him feel better but Sidharth kept complaining of anxiety. The report added, “Around 1:30 am, Sidharth slept in Shehnaaz’s lap and the latter then slowly moved away. She too slept and around 7 am when she woke up, she saw Sidharth sleeping in the same position without any movement and when she tried to wake him up, he did not move.

Shehnaaz reportedly panicked and straight away headed to the 5th floor where Sidharth’s mom lives. The actor’s sister was also informed and their family doctor was called who declared the actor dead at his place. Earlier yesterday, Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Abu Malik shared a heart-touching anecdote regarding Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Speaking to ETimes TV, Abu revealed the exact date when Shehnaaz had asked him to play cupid between the two and said, "Shehnaaz Gill told me that I should tell Siddharth Shukla to marry her," while referring to their conversation from March 22, 2020. Malik also further added about Sidharth's affectionate words for Gill as he stated that the late actor used to "love her a lot" and once also mentioned it to Abu that if she got upset even for a single day, he did not feel good about it. Sidharth and Shehnaaz had come together just a few days ago for a joint appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. They shared the stage with Karan Johar who is hosting the current season.