Sidharth Shukla's body to be handed over to family tomorrow for funeral after postmortem

The body of actor Sidharth Shukla, who reportedly died of heart attack of heart attack today will be handed over to his family tomorrow morning according to a E-Times report. Speculations are also rife that, the Balika Vadhu actor, complained of chest pain and told his mother that he was feeling uneasy at around 3am on Thursday. “At around 3am Sidharth got up and was feeling very uneasy. He informed his mother about the uneasiness and chest pain. His mother gave him some water and he went back to sleep. However, in the morning Sidharth did not get up. His mother tried to wake him up, but he did not respond. His mother called his sister, who called the doctor, who declared him dead and asked them to take the body to the hospital immediately. No external injury and no foul play were found.

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has shocked the entire nation, especially the Bollywood and the television industry. Messages of condolences have been pouring in from all sides on social media. Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to express his shock over the untimely demise of Sidharth and share his condolences with his family and loved ones. He wrote, ‘Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP.’Sidharth was a part of a reality television show which was hosted by Salman Khan. The “Dabangg’ star had developed a great bond with the actor over the course of the season. Sidharth was declared as the winner of the season. Sidharth was also seen in films like Shashank Khaitan’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. The film starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

