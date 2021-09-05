Sidharth Shukla's death registered as 'accidental' by Mumbai Police

Sidharth Shukla's demise has been ruled as a case of 'accidental death' until doctors can conclusively say that he died of natural causes. The former Big Boss winner, is elieved to have suffered from a massive heart attack and died in his sleep. Sidharth’s family had reportedly given a statement to police that there was no foul play involved in his death. As per a report in Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sangramsinh Nishandar confirmed the information, though he refused to comment further on the case. The report also quoted another police officer as saying, “After the CA or histopathology reports confirm that he died under natural circumstances, then the investigation will be closed as a natural death.”

As per reports, Sidharth complained of uneasiness and anxiety on Wednesday night and his mother and Shehnaaz gave him ice cream and cold water to feel better. He tried to sleep again and then never woke up. The report also quoted the head of the forensic department, Dr R Sukhdev, as saying that he was brought dead to the hospital and his post-mortem was conducted on Thursday afternoon. He further stated that the cause of his death remains inconclusive. Meanwhile, police said that Sidharth complained of chest pain at his residence in Oshiwara at 9 AM. He was then taken to Juhu’s Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at 10.30 AM. Shukla’s remains were handed over to his family early on Friday, following which he was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium in the afternoon.