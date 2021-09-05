Sidharth Shukla’s fans light diyas and candles in his loving memory

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on September 2 left everyone in shock. While family and friends are still grieving, fans shared pictures of lighting diyas and candles in his loving memory and keep him alive in their hearts. Sidharth Shukla died at 40 years old on Thursday morning in Mumbai and was brought dead to the Cooper Hospital. However, the exact reason behind his death has not been revealed yet.

Members from the television industry, friends and family members were present at the cremation on Friday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium. Several actors from the fraternity came to pay their last respects at the crematorium. It was raining heavily at the time of cremation. Shehnaaz Gill was in an inconsolable state as she arrived with her brother Shehbaz. She kept calling Sidharth’s name as the ambulance arrived with his body.