Sidharth Shukla's funeral likely to take place tomorrow

The last rites of late Sidharth Shukla are likely to take place tomorrow according to a News 18 report. Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where doctors declared him brought dead. Number of celebs including Vikas Gupta Rajkummar Rao, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij arrived at Siddharth's residence to pay their last respects.

Senior congress leader, Rahul Gandhi remembered, Sidharth Shukla's and his loved ones after the tragic demise of the former Big Boss winner.He shared the photo of the actor and wrote, "My condolences to the family, friends and fans of Siddharth Shukla. The news of the actor’s demise at such a young age has sent a shock wave throughout the country."Sidharth was recently seen on television on Dance Deewane where he appeared with good friend Shehnaaz Gill. The two had a great time with the judges and the contestants on the show.

Earlier, sharing a throwback photo with Sidharth Shukla, actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts... Sending my condolences and prayers to the family."Bigg Boss fame Vindu Dara Singh paid an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla. "Siddharth Shukla amazed me. He was witty, intelligent, a good actor with a massive fan following and if there was to be a season with all winners of Bigg Boss; he is the only one I would have considered as someone too tough to beat!" Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He found immense popularity after winning Bigg Boss 13.