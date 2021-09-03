Sidharth Shukla's funeral preparations begin, actor to be cremated at 2pm in Mumbai

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Wednesday. The actor's post mortem repoort was released today and his body was taken from the Cooper hospital to Oshiwara crematorium today (September 3). His body was to be taken to his residence first but it has now been decided to take it directly to crematorium. According to a E-Times report, the cremation will be held at 2 pm at Oshiwara. 'Balika Vadhu' actress Pratyusha's last rites were also performed there. First vidhi according to Brahmakumaris will be performed and then the normal rituals will be held.

After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to pay their tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “No words. This is just heartbreaking.”Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.