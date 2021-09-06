Sidharth Shukla's prayer meet to be held at 5pm today

Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla and sisters, Neetu and Preeti have organised a special prayer meet for the late actor.. The details of the prayer have been shared on social media by the actor Karenvir Bohra. The fans of the late actor can also become part of the prayer through the zoom link shared by the family. The prayer session will be held on September 6 at 5 PM. The meditation will be held by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris. Karanvir's message read: "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro 🙏."

The millions of fans of Sidharth Shukla assured in the comments section to join the zoom link and pray for his soul. Siddharth Shukla died of a massive heart attack on Thursday, and was declared dead at Cooper hospital upon arrival. As per the autopsy report, Sidharth Shukla’s cause of death remains inconclusive. No internal or external injury marks were found on his body. Shukla’s funeral was held in Juhu, Mumbai on Friday.Sidharth’s colleagues and friends from the industry including Asim Riaz, Arjun Bijlani, Arti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, Rashami Desai were present at his residence before the funeral began as they expressed their condolences to the family. Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz’s mother was also present at the Shukla residence. Shehnaaz Gill was inconsolable.

