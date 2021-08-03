Singer Honey Singh in trouble, wife Shalini files a case of domestic violence

In a shocking incident Indian rapper Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar, has filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence mental harassment and financial violence against him.



The rapper's wife has registered a case against him today. She filed the plea in Delhi’s Tis Hazari court under the ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. This petition was presented before Tis Hazari Court Magistrate Tania Singh. Advocates Sandeep Kapoor, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap placed the petition on behalf of Shalini Talwar before the magistrate. The court has issued a notice against Honey Singh, in which it has written to singer to file a reply before August 28. Honey Singh has also been restrained for not selling the joint property of both and not tampering with Streedhan. The order has been passed in favor of Shalini Talwar.

It was in 2014 that Honey Singh introduced his wife to the audience in an episode of reality show India's Rawstar.