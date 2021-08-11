Singer Stevie Nicks cancels upcoming conerts due to Covid

American singer Stevie Nicks, who is best known for her songs 'The Chain', 'Blue Denim' and 'Rooms on Fire', has cancelled her upcoming concerts due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicks was supposed to perform at the BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was scheduled to perform both weekends at Austin City Limits.

Opening up about her decision, Nicks said: "These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising Covid cases should be of concern to all of us. While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021."

The 73-year-old does not want people to neglect their health.

"Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer," Nicks' statement said. "I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022," she added.

After Nick's decision, several festivals announce replacement acts. Singer Chris Stapleton will take Nicks' place at BottleRock.

( With inputs from ANI )

