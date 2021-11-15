Smriti Kalra on playing a free-spirited woman in upcoming web film 'Cash'

Mumbai, Nov 15 Actress Smriti Kalra will be seen in upcoming OTT movie 'Cash' opposite Amol Parashar.

She opens up about playing an independent and confident woman and expresses her excitement for her debut film after doing a number of television shows.

Smriti says: "I play 'Neha' in the film who is a smart, independent and confident young woman. And she is someone who lives her life on her own terms. And if she wants something, she orchestrates a way to get it. She doesn't need a helping hand from anyone.

"I have never played a character like this before. 'Neha' is a natural fixer and has a long list of useful contacts which she accesses at any time of the day. She's sexy; she's feisty and will make you believe that she's someone you really want on your team. The only trouble is, she won't even bat an eyelid before double crossing her foes."

The movie 'Cash' is directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It is based on the issue of demonetisation and how it affected people.

The movie stars Amol Parashar and Smriti Kalra in the lead roles. Smriti adds on her working experience with the co-actors, saying: I got lucky! It was a mixed bag of experience, a creative, fun loving, and supportive group of co-actors. I got to work with the 'Bad Man' of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover sir, the very versatile and talented Swanand Kirkere, our very beloved 'Baba' Amol Parasher. Kavin Dave too who has an excellent comic timing, theatre veteran Krishna Bisht. So you can see, I got to learn so much from all and to top that, I had so much fun."

'Cash' will be released on November 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.

