Soha Ali Khan visits ancestral palace on death anniversary of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

On the death anniversary of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, his daughter Soha Ali Khan mother Sharmila and daughter Inaaya visited her ancestral palace. Taking to Instagram, Soha, who is currently spending time at her grand ancestral property Pataudi Palace, posted a picture of her and her little daughter Inaaya and mother praying.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011 after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last. Soha and Inaaya have still been making frequent trips to Pataudi to keep Sharmila company. On Sunday, Soha shared another bunch of pictures from there, posing in a purple tracksuit by their pool. She captioned the photo, ‘Pataudi’ with a couple of heart emojis. On Mother's Day, Soha and Sharmila took part in a special event where they auctioned their clothes for charity.

