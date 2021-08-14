Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea to marry longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani today

Bollywood producer and actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani in a low-key function. The duo has been dating for a long time. As per the buzz on social media, the wedding is said to be a three-day-long celebration. Anil Kapoor's home has been decked up and preparations are being made for the wedding. A few reports also claim that Rhea and Karan have opted for a court marriage with little celebration with their families and friends. Karan Boolani was also spotted at Anil Kapoor's house last night. Rhea Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's younger daughter.

She has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid. Karan Boolani apparently began his career in advertising and has several commercials to his name. The ad filmmaker reportedly filmed in over 38 countries. Karan's short feature, La fourchette, reportedly played at several international film festivals and won Best Film at the New York Short Film Festival. After completing his international projects and post-grad, Karan returned to India and began his work on ads and documentaries with big brands like Google, and Nike. Karan also worked on a part of Selection Day, the popular Netflix show that was based on Arvind Adiga's novel with the same name. He directed Part 2 of the show. The show was produced by Anil Kapoor.

