Soni Singh eyeing re-entry into 'Bigg Boss'

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actress Soni Singh, who is currently seen in 'Hero: Gayab Mode On', wants to re-enter the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan.

She says: "I did 'Bigg Boss' during its 8th season and got evicted almost after a month. That time I wasn't prepared much for the show. I was good to everyone and couldn't express myself or take a stand for myself. I was busy in making relations and was good to all. I want to re-enter the show and want to entertain my audience."

The actress, popular for playing grey-shaded roles on screen with shows like 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann', 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' among many other popular shows, feels she can be entertaining factor in the show.

"Like I said, being good backfired for me. Now I want to be an entertaining factor. I feel I'm best at making people laugh with my crazy activities. Also I have that grey side like my roles on screen. I can be the entertaining factor of the show."

Soni, recently has featured in shows like 'Naamkarann', 'Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

