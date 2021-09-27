Sonnalli Seygall slays in glam avatar in Punjabi single 'Churi'

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actress Sonnalli Seygall features in the latest Punjabi music video titled 'Churi'.

The Punjabi single, written by Khan Bhaini and composed by Sycostyle Music, has been sung by Khan Bhaini and Shipra Goyal.

In the video directed by B2gether Pros, Sonnalli features in a glam avatar. The video has been shot across picturesque locales of Chandigarh, Patiala and Ladakh.

Talking about the video, the actress said: "The idea of the video is very cool as I am not playing a damsel in distress here. I am racing cars, going head-to-head with the male lead, Khan. So, it's a very interesting video, super fun and super high on energy with beautiful lyrics."

The actress further revealed that having her roots in Punjab makes the experience all the more exciting.

"Being a Punjabi and a Punjabi music lover myself, it's always a delight to do Punjabi songs. Last year I did a song with Parmish Verma, which was my Punjabi music video debut. I think Punjabis make the best music and their videos are really fun," Sonnalli said.

'Churi' has released under the label of Street Gang Music.

