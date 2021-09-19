Special documentary series on Salman Khan to be released soon on OTT platform?

Salman Khan is one of India's biggest superstars and the Radhe actor enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama. Salman Khan’s three-decade-long journey in Bollywood will be played in a special series which will include interviews of his family, his co-stars, directors, producers and colleagues. The prep work has reportedly begun on this venture which will be co-produced by Salman Khan with other Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

According to the portal, a team has already initiated talks with an OTT giant to premiere this ambitious project. Interestingly, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan will also have a documentary based on him and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar. It is being developed by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar with Salman Khan for Netflix. On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with the international shoot schedule of ‘Tiger 3’. The actor has extensively shot for the action entertainer with Katrina Kaif in Russia, Turkey and Austria. He will soon begin shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde. Apart from this, Salman Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ co-starring Aayush Sharma.