Sri Lankan singer Yohani of 'Manike Mage Hithe' to perform in Bigg Boss 15 WKV episode

Trending Sri Lankan singer Yohani of 'Manike Mage Hithe' is all set to perform in Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 15 with Salman. The latest promo of the video shows the singer and Khan who is singing the trending song. The video of the promo has now gone viral on social media.

Yohani Diloka De Silva, the Sri Lankan internet sensation, singer, songwriter, rapper, music producer, YouTuber, and businesswoman, has been trending on various social media platforms for her hit song 'Manike Mage Hithe'. Ever since its release the song has gone on to garner more than 116 million views on YouTube in India, and has been adapted into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla and other languages by a number of popular artistes.

Everyone from influencers to celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Krystle D'Souza, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar, Yashraj Mukhate and many more have grooved to the song on their social media profiles.