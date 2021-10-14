'SriKrishna@gmail.com' to compete with 2 big releases in K'taka

Bengaluru, Oct 14 'SriKrishna@gmail.com', a love story starring 'Love Mocktail' fame actor Darling Krishna and Bhavana Menon, will clash with two big releases at the box office on Friday 'Salaga' and 'Kotigobba 3'.

Experts in the Sandalwood industry are keenly watching the clash of the big-budget movies with some saying that 'SriKrishna@gmail.com' directed by Nagashekar will emerge victorious in the long run. The love story is woven around the lead character, who is a single parent, a new attempt in the Kannada film industry.

The song 'Kudi Noatada', which has been sung by Sanjith Hegde, has already become a hit among the teenagers.

Darling Krishna told that there is nothing called right release or wrong release.

"If the film is good, no one can stop it. If the film is not good, no one can save it. The plot revolves around a single parent, which is a rare phenomenon in Kannada films. I am looking forward to how the audience will take it," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor